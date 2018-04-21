LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese scientists develop new vaccine for post-surgical cancer therapy

1
2018-04-21 12:21Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

Chinese scientists have developed a tumor vaccine that can effectively inhibit the recurrence and metastasis of post-surgical cancer.

Surgical resection is one of the main clinical treatments of cancer. However, residual micro-tumor tissue or circulating tumor cells can cause tumor recurrence or metastasis, which is a major challenge in tumor treatment.

Scientists from Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica developed a personalized cancer vaccine that can induce patient-specific anti-tumor immunity response to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis after surgical resection.

The vaccine has proven effective in experiments on mice and the research was published on Nature Communications on April 18.

The vaccine model might provide novel insights for post-surgical cancer immunotherapy, according to the research team.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.