LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China approves master plan for Xiongan New Area

1
2018-04-20 22:09Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China's central authorities have approved the master plan for Xiongan New Area, saying its creation will be of "lasting importance for the millennium to come."

The plan was approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State Council, according to a document released Friday.

"The establishment of Xiongan New Area in Hebei Province is a significant decision and arrangement by the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core to push forward the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei," the document read.

Xiongan New Area is another new area of "national significance" following the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and Shanghai Pudong New Area, according to the document.

The area's creation is "a strategy that will have lasting importance for the millennium to come, and a significant national event," it added.

In April 2017, China announced the establishment of Xiongan New Area, spanning three counties of Hebei Province about 100 kilometers southwest of downtown Beijing.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.