Shanghai benefits from cultural exchanges with B&R nations

Shanghai's collaborations with art festivals, film festivals, art galleries, museums and music carnivals at the countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative since two years ago have proven fruitful, according to a report published on Friday.

Unprecedented cultural products from these countries and regions have been brought to Shanghai, the country's pioneer in foreign cultural exchange, and enriched the cultural life of its citizens, said the report by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences (SASS).

More than 60 art festivals in 30 countries and regions, including Hungary, Germany, Russia and Israel, have launched cooperation with the annual Shanghai International Arts Festival to present their performances or performance fairs during the Shanghai festival, according to the report.

Similarly, Shanghai International Film Festival has reached cooperation with its counterparts in cities including Mumbai, Dubai and Tallinn to promote mutual exchanges between the local film industry and facilitate the production of films with joint efforts, the report said.

The Annual Report on Cultural Communication Development of Shanghai (2018) is one of a series of blue books on Shanghai's cultural development published by SASS on Thursday.

The series of blue books involved contents regarding the deepening of the reform of the cultural system, the improvement of the system of public cultural service, the prosperous development of cultural creative industry and an enhancement of cultural influence on foreign countries and regions.