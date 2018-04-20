LINE

S Korea, DPRK open hotline between leaders: Blue House

2018-04-20 15:43Xinhua

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) opened the hotline of direct dialogue between the leaders of the two Koreas, the Blue House of South Korea said Friday.

Yun Kun-young, director for the Blue House's government situation room, told a press briefing that the hotline was connected between the Blue House and the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.

Working-level officials from the two sides made a test call at about 3:41 p.m. local time (0641 GMT), having a good connection on the telephone line, Yun said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed to have their first conversation via the hotline before holding their first summit meeting on April 27 in the border village of Panmunjom.

　　

