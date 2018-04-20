UN Security Council mourns death of Cote d'Ivoire ambassador

The UN Security Council on Thursday mourned the death of Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoue, the permanent representative of Cote d'Ivoire to the United Nations, a member of the council.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council said they were deeply saddened by the sudden death of Tanoh-Boutchoue on Wednesday.

"The members of the Security Council mourned the loss of a great professional who served his country for more than 40 years with immense knowledge, dedication and diplomatic skills, as well as of a colleague whose wisdom, spirit and kindness will be greatly missed," said the statement. "They saluted his commitment to the cause of peace and security in Africa and around the world."

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the ambassador and the Ivoirian mission, as well as to the government and people of Cote d'Ivoire.

At the beginning of Thursday morning's meeting, the Security Council observed a minute of silence in Tanoh-Boutchoue's memory.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Tanoh-Boutchoue, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general expressed his heartfelt condolences to the ambassador's family and loved ones, and to the government and people of Cote d'Ivoire, said the statement.

The secretary-general recalled with gratitude ambassador Tanoh-Boutchoue's excellent cooperation with the United Nations and his critical contribution to efforts to advance international peace and security, it said.

Tanoh-Boutchoue, who became his country's permanent representative to the United Nations in September 2017, died suddenly on Wednesday at the age of 67. He began to serve on the Security Council as from Jan. 1, 2018 when his country became an elected member of the council.

Before his job as UN ambassador, Tanoh-Boutchoue was his country's ambassador to various countries, including Russia, Egypt and Sudan.

From 2003 to 2008, he served as director of the United Nations and International Organizations Department in the Foreign Ministry of his country. Before that he served as counsellor in his country's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Tanoh-Boutchoue, 67-year-old, left behind his wife and three children.