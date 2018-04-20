LINE

Shanghai ranks 17 on global innovative city list

A consulting institution affiliated to Shanghai Municipal Development & Reform Commission recently released an evaluation report about global technology innovation centers. According to the report, among 20 top global innovative cities, Beijing ranked 9 and Shanghai ranked 17, thepaper.cn reported Thursday.

The report covers 160 cities and metropolitan areas globally. Evaluation indexes include scientific research, innovation vitality, industry technology and technology development environment.

The top-100 technologically innovative cities are located in only 38 countries and regions worldwide, mostly North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific region. Over 20 cities in the U.S. are included in the list; nine in Germany; eight in China.

The report pointed out that a city's scientific innovation level is affected by the number of its scientific academic professionals, the number of scientific companies as well as the number of universities.

　　

