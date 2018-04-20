China completes food aid project for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian (L) shakes hands with the World Food Program (WFP) Lebanon Country Director Dominik Heinrich after signing a document in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Liangyong)

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian signed on Thursday a document with the World Food Program (WFP) to mark China's completion of its food aid project for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The document was inked by Wang and WFP Lebanon Country Director Dominik Heinrich.

Under the agreement signed with the WFP in 2016, China promised to provide 100 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance to relevant countries and international organizations, of which 2 million dollars were provided to the WFP for supporting the Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan with emergency food supplies.

As part of the 2 million dollars, a 500,000-dollar assistance has benefited 16,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

At a press conference, Wang hailed the good cooperation between China and WFP, vowing to continue supporting the refugees in Lebanon and neighboring countries.

He also expressed the hope that the Syrian crisis will find a political solution soon to end the refugee crisis.

Heinrich expressed gratitude to China for the aid, while hoping for continued cooperation with China until a political solution is found to end the Syrian crisis.

As part of the food aid project, the WFP provides credit cards to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, which they only can use in designated stores to purchase daily necessities.