LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Belt and Road Initiative seeks mutual benefits, common development

1
2018-04-20 10:45Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson reaffirmed Thursday that the Belt and Road Initiative "seeks mutual benefits and common development."

The Handelsblatt business daily said that ambassadors of some EU countries to China supported a report against the Belt and Road Initiative that denounced the initiative and said it hindered free trade.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the EU had made clear that the Handelsblatt report was inaccurate.

Hua said leaders of most EU countries expressed interest in participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

"During French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China, he called on all European countries to actively take part in the initiative, while British Prime Minister Theresa May hoped Britain and China could carry out cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative in order to promote global and regional economic development," Hua said.

She stressed the Belt and Road Initiative followed market rules, and strove for high-quality and sustainable development.

Hua said it was an important part of the initiative to promote trade liberalization and trade facilitation.

She added that many trade barriers exist in the world, but none of them are created by the Belt and Road Initiative.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.