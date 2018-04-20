LINE

China, Norway to boost cooperation in Arctic climate research

2018-04-20 10:40Xinhua

China and Norway plan to increase cooperation on Arctic climate monitoring and prediction.

According to the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, scientists from the two countries will strengthen collaboration in climate change and influence research in the Arctic.

A climate research seminar was attended by Chinese and Norwegian scientists in Beijing from April 16 to 17. They will conduct more research on how the Arctic climate change influences the climate of Europe and Asia.

They will also develop a prediction system for extreme weather and secondary disasters.

The cooperation is expected to improve China's exploration and understanding of the Arctic climate and environmental change, and provide scientific support for the development of Arctic resources and utilization of the Arctic passage.

The cooperation will be based on the platform of the Nansen-Zhu International Research Center (NZC), jointly established by China and Norway in 2003.

　　

