Top projects for cultural relic protection announced

2018-04-20 10:29Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

The list of the top Excellent Chinese Cultural Relic Protection Projects of 2018 was announced on Wednesday.

Six restoration projects were recognized as excellent role models for cultural relics protection in China: the Bao Yun building in the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Temple of the Potaraka Doctrine in North China's Hebei Province, Tiantai Temple in North China's Shanxi Province, the Tongde Hall in the Museum of the Imperial Palace of "Manchukuo," in Northeast China's Jilin Province, Wuhan University's science building in Central China's Hubei Province and the Ta'er Temple complex in Northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Following in the footsteps of China's Top 10 Archaeological Discoveries list, the Excellent Chinese Cultural Relics Protection Projects event aims to promote the restoration of historic buildings throughout China by recognizing the best cultural preservation efforts of the year.

One of the most notable projects on the list is the restoration of the Bao Yun building in the Palace Museum. Originally the ancient Xian'an Palace, the building was converted into a storage room when the Forbidden City was converted into the Palace Museum.

The building, built using a Western style, has now been restored to its former glory during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Repairs of the Western-style buildings posed a particular challenge since most experts experiences were with Chinese-style buildings.

　　

