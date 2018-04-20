LINE

Moscow expects more hostile moves from West: Kremlin

Russian officials are working in the context of Washington's aggressive actions and Moscow expects the hostility to continue in the future, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Unfriendly and even aggressive actions against Russia are continuing ... There have been, are, and will be hostile actions, and we cannot rule them out in the future, given certain factors of unpredictability," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

He warned that contradictory statements from various capitals around the world, particularly from Washington, may not make it possible for Russia and the United States to reach a political consensus.

"This is the reality we are dealing with while prioritizing our own interests," Peskov said.

Tensions between Russia and the West have intensified of late due to the dispute over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain and the U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria.

The White House said on Monday the United States was considering imposing more sanctions on Russia and the decisions will be made "in the near future."

　　

