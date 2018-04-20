LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

DNA tests reveal ancient male-dominated community in northwest China

1
2018-04-20 10:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

DNA tests conducted on a 5,000-year-old cemetery in northwest China's Shaanxi Province have shown that the community was male dominated.

Few objects were found in the graves, which were all small and each used for one person, according to experts. It is is believed the graves were those of common people.

DNA tests indicate that the mitochondria of female remains were much more diverse than for males, meaning it possible that males in the community held primary power, and the females were migrants from other communities, according to Yang Liping, who led the project.

Archaeologists also found that human bones in many graves had been moved deliberately from their original places, which may have been an ancient funeral custom.

"Graves in the cemetery were distributed regularly, showing the cemetery was well-organized, and people living in the era had strong competence in social management," Yang said.

The cemetery, covering around 90,000 square meters, is located near the Yangguanzhai ruins in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi, which belonged to a late Neolithic culture known as the Yangshao, which originated in the middle reaches of the Yellow River, China's second longest waterway.

An estimated 2,000 graves were in the cemetery, and excavation of the site began in 2015.

Previous excavation has found suspected traces of textiles around human bones, painted pottery, bone beads, bone hair clasps, stone or pottery earrings, pigments and tortoise shells.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.