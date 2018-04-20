China supports possible peace treaty between DPRK, ROK

China on Thursday voiced support for a possible peace treaty between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) at an early date.

ROK's presidential Blue House said Wednesday that it was reviewing ways to turn the current armistice on the Korean Peninsula into a peace treaty during the upcoming summit with the DPRK later this month.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a routine news briefing that China supports the possible peace treaty and efforts by relevant parties to establish a peace regime for the Peninsula. As a concerned party in Korean Peninsula affairs, China will play a positive role in the process.

She said China believes it is an effective way to fundamentally resolve the Korean Peninsula issue by advancing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing the peace regime in accordance with the "dual-track" approach.

The Korean Peninsula remains technically in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.