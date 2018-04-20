Syria's Assad returns France's Legion of Honour after U.S.-led attacks

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has returned to France the Legion d'Honneur granted to President Bashar al-Assad in 2001, according to the Syrian Presidency media office.

The ministry returned France's most prestigious award through the Romanian embassy in Damascus, said the report.

Former French President Jacques Chirac decorated Syria's Bashar al-Assad with the Legion's highest rank of the Great Cross in 2001 after taking office.

The report said that Assad is not honored to hold a medal from a country subordinate to the U.S. and supporting the terrorist groups as well as attacking Syria.

It added that the move comes after France participated in the U.S.-led missile attack on Syria recently.

"The time of colonialism and enslaving people is over and the Syrians who stood by the Syrian army in fighting terrorism for seven years will not be terrorized by reckless and childish policies," the presidential office said.

On April 17, the French presidential office said the French government was planning to strip Assad from the Legion of Honor after accusing and striking Syria over allegations of chemical weapons use by the Syrian forces in Douma district east of Damascus on April 7.