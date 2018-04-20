LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Syria's Assad returns France's Legion of Honour after U.S.-led attacks

1
2018-04-20 09:28Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has returned to France the Legion d'Honneur granted to President Bashar al-Assad in 2001, according to the Syrian Presidency media office.

The ministry returned France's most prestigious award through the Romanian embassy in Damascus, said the report.

Former French President Jacques Chirac decorated Syria's Bashar al-Assad with the Legion's highest rank of the Great Cross in 2001 after taking office.

The report said that Assad is not honored to hold a medal from a country subordinate to the U.S. and supporting the terrorist groups as well as attacking Syria.

It added that the move comes after France participated in the U.S.-led missile attack on Syria recently.

"The time of colonialism and enslaving people is over and the Syrians who stood by the Syrian army in fighting terrorism for seven years will not be terrorized by reckless and childish policies," the presidential office said.

On April 17, the French presidential office said the French government was planning to strip Assad from the Legion of Honor after accusing and striking Syria over allegations of chemical weapons use by the Syrian forces in Douma district east of Damascus on April 7.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.