Politics

Reform plan for Central School of Communist Youth League published

2018-04-20 09:20Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A reform plan for the Central School of Communist Youth League (CYL) of China has been published by the general offices of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council.

The plan was adopted at the first meeting of the Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform of the 19th CPC Central Committee in November last year.

According to the plan, the reform will highlight political training as the major task of the school, and strengthen education on the mass line and Party theories, constitution, regulations and discipline.

Teaching staff should have strong political sense, high professional skills and good conduct, according to the plan.

The management system will emphasize the role of the China Youth University for Political Sciences in improving quality of teaching, theory and international exchange.

A CYL think tank will be established and funds will come from the annual central budget.

The central committee of the CYL will push forward the reform to make sure that most targets are met by the end of 2020.

　　

