LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

East China city limits number of taxis, ride-hailing vehicles

1
2018-04-20 09:10Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

East China's Nanjing city announced measures to limit the number of taxis and for-hire vehicles Thursday.

From Saturday, Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, will approve no new licenses for vehicles for hire, which include taxis and Internet-based ride-hailing vehicles. The restriction is not permanent and it may be loosened at "an appropriate time."

Some Internet-based ride-hailing platforms recently used incentives to recruit a large number of unlicensed drivers, causing chaos in the market and putting pressure on traffic in the city.

Since last year, the number of ride-hailing vehicles soared in Nanjing to nearly 20,000, bringing the total number of vehicles for hire to 30,000, according to an official with the Nanjing transport bureau.

Ride-hailing developed fast in China. DiDi, the dominant player, claims more than 25 million rides each day through more than 21 million registered drivers and car owners, according to the company.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.