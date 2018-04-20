LINE

Military

China to send peacekeeping police to South Sudan, Cyprus

China will send 19 peacekeeping police officers to South Sudan and Cyprus to carry out UN peacekeeping missions, according to the Ministry of Public Security on Thursday.

With 12 members, the police crew bound for South Sudan will be the seventh to be deployed in the country, and will set off on April 22.

Consisting of seven members, the crew set for Cyprus will be dispatched in batches in April and July.

The average age of the members is 37. They come from different police classifications and excel in foreign languages.

Since joining the UN peacekeeping mission in 2000, China has sent a total of 2,614 police officers to the nine peacekeeping mission areas and the UN headquarters in New York. They have received good reputation from across the globe, according to the ministry.

　　

