China calls on Australia to listen to other countries' voices

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday called on Australia to learn to listen to other countries' voices.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a routine press briefing when responding to media report that Australian leaders will take the opportunity of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to urge Commonwealth countries to strengthen their presence in the Pacific.

In previous report, a senior Australian official said China is building a military base in Vanuatu. Vanuatu has denied the report.

A newspaper in Fiji published an article by the director of a Vanuatu media group recently. The article said Vanuatu ordered thousands of people to be evacuated from Ambae Island due to volcanic eruption and the wharves used for the evacuation were constructed with assistance of China.

However, Australia has suggested that they comprise a future Chinese military base. The article called on Australia to listen to the voices of island countries rather than indulge in "malicious speculation."

"One cannot earn respect by slandering or suppressing others. Care and help for the island nations should not only be hung on the lips, but embodied in real actions," Hua said, urging relevant countries to listen to other countries' voices.

　　

