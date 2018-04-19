LINE

China, Britain agree to further promote golden era of bilateral ties

2018-04-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed on Thursday to further promote the "Golden Era" of bilateral ties between the two sides.

The two leaders reached the agreement during a telephone conversation, and they also exchanged views on the situation in Syria and global trade.

Xi told May that the alleged chemical attack in Syria needs a comprehensive, just and objective investigation, whose results should withstand the test of history, so as to solve the Syrian crisis through political means as soon as possible.

　　

