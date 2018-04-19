Chinese city uses smart pedestrian crossings

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has introduced three smart pedestrian crossings to increase the safety of pedestrians, the city's traffic police said Wednesday.

Using geomagnetic sensing technology, the crossings are able to alert vehicles to pedestrians with small lights placed on either side of the crossing, according to the police.

When people stand in the waiting zone, the lights will come on. When they start walking, the lights will flash.

If there are approaching vehicles within 50 meters of the crossing, a recorded audio warning will be broadcast for pedestrians.

Cameras will record vehicles that fail to slow down when pedestrians are crossing.

"Thanks to this technology, crossing the street is now much safer," said a resident surnamed Fu.

The three crossings are in the busiest sections of the city. More smart pedestrian crossings will be put into use in other parts of the city.