S Korean president says dramatic change going on in Korean Peninsula

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that a dramatic change is going on in the Korean Peninsula citing the successive summits between the two Koreas and between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Moon made the remarks during a meeting with presidents of 47 local media outlets, saying the summits would be a dramatic change that nobody has ever expected, according to the presidential Blue House.

Through the upcoming inter-Korean summit, Moon said, South Korea should establish a firm milestone to open the road to the Korean Peninsula's denuclearization, the establishment of a permanent peace regime and the sustainable development of inter-Korean relations.

He noted South Korea should end the armistice system, which has lasted for the past 65 years, to sign peace treaty after declaring an end to the war.

The Korean Peninsula remains technically at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in armistice, not peace treaty.

The Blue House said earlier this week that it was reviewing ways to turn the current armistice into a peace regime during the summit between President Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for April 27 at the truce village of Panmunjom.

Moon said the DPRK has shown its willingness toward a complete denuclearization and its active will to engage in a dialogue, while actively preparing for the summit with the United States.

Moon, however, added that it was currently premature to say about a successful dialogue as the success cannot be said of until both the inter-Korean and the DPRK-U.S. summits end successfully.