LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China ranks first in African relationship survey

1
2018-04-19 15:44CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China ranks first in a survey conducted in three African nations about relations with other countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The survey, which was to assess public opinion on Japan in Africa, was commissioned by the ministry in Kenya, South Africa and Cote d'Ivoire and carried out by market research firm Ipsos.

Fifteen hundred people between the ages of 18 and 59 responded to four questions about the relationship between Africa and 19 countries.

In the two issues of "important partners" and "important partners in the future," China was ranked first with the rate of 56 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

Among the multiple choice questions, 40 percent thought that China and Africa had "friendly relations and common values." Another 70 percent felt China and Africa have "good trade relations,", and 33 percent voted for China when choosing "the most trusted friends."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.