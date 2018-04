Mount Kirishima on the southwestern Japanese main island of Kyushu erupted on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

According to the weather agency's preliminary information, the eruption at the 1,700 meters high active volcano occurred at 3:43 p.m. local time.

The JMA has issued a level 3 warning to the public not to approach the volcano and has warned of the possibility of pyroclastic flows.