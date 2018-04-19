LINE

2,000-year-old building remains discovered in NE China

The remains of a large building dating back around 2,000 years have been discovered in an ancient city site in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said Thursday.

The site, located in Fuxin Township, was a fort city along the Great Wall constructed in Han Dynasty (202 B.C.- 220 A.D.). Excavation of the site was launched in October 2014, said Chu Jingang from the provincial cultural relics institute.

An 850-square-meter area has been excavated, unearthing findings including the building ruins and a well.

More than 500 pieces of pottery, bronze and iron ware dating back from the Warring States period (475-221 B.C.) to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) have also been discovered in the area.

The defensive system of the city has been damaged, said Chu, adding that the findings have revealed the layout of the city and also provided new evidence which will be very helpful for research into ethnic minorities in ancient times.

　　

