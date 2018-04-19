Fed-up Chinese parents turn to anger management

Anger management for young parents in China is all the rage, as classes aiming to school parents in staying cool continue to pop up in cities across the country.

From 1,000 ($160) to 20,000 yuan, moms and dads get lessons in meditation, mindfulness, and hypnosis - all to help keep their parental frustrations in check.

Parents say some of those frustrations are rooted in anxieties over their child's future and the extreme competition they face in China. That, coupled with cultural pressures to achieve, can push some parents over the edge.

One mother surnamed Sun said she started attending classes after she blew up at her son over a math lesson.

"I am so impatient with my kid, I'm not a good mother," said a student surnamed Sun.

Therapy and counseling are relatively new arrivals to China.

In addition to private practices, an increasing number of non-profit support groups are helping parents cope.

"A class about empathetic communication with children has inspired me," said Sun.