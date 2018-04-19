LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Chinese military drone maker eyes civilian market

1
2018-04-19 13:26Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
CH-4, developed by China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics in Beijing. (Photo/China Daily)

CH-4, developed by China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics in Beijing. (Photo/China Daily)

One of China's leading drone makers is developing unarmed versions of its military drones in order to enter an expected larger civilian market, China Daily reported Thursday.

Shi Wen, chief designer of the Caihong, or Rainbow, series at the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics in Beijing, told the newspaper that the academy had decided to build unarmed versions of the combat drones CH-4 and CH-5 for civilian use.

These civilian versions will be able to carry out a wide range of operations, including land surveys, environmental inspections and maritime surveillance, said Shi.

"Compared with armed models, the civilian drones will have higher safety standards and lower production and operational costs," he said.

Advantages also include all-day usage, less maintenance and fuel, and safer flights in hazardous or inaccessible areas as they are unmanned models, Shi added.

China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics is the country's largest military drone exporter by the number of products sold overseas, and its CH series have been sold to more than 10 countries, according to the academy.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.