Water spray aims to deter jaywalkers in Hubei Province

2018-04-19

Traffic authorities in Dazhi city of Huangshi, Hubei Province, have figured out a way to prevent pedestrians from running red lights, according to Xinhua: spraying them with water.

As video shows, a yellow iron stake installed beside a zebra crossing sprays a jet of water as soon as an old woman attempts to cross the street on a red light.

Some curious pedestrians test the function for fun while waiting at the lights.

The yellow spraying poles, equipped with voice prompt systems, will tell pedestrians whether they can cross or not, depending on what color the light is.

Some netizens thought it was a good idea and worth popularizing, while others thought it was barking up the wrong tree since jaywalkers don't tend to cross at designated crossings anyway.

 

　　

