China to host SCO film festival in June

2018-04-19

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) film festival will be held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province from June 13 to 17, an official said Wednesday.

This event, co-hosted by the State Film Administration and Shandong provincial government, aims to promote cooperation and exchange between SCO states, said Li Guoqi, deputy director of the State Film Administration.

The film festival will invite film professionals from the eight member states and four observer states of SCO, Li added. About 60 films produced by SCO states will be screened during the festival.

Film is a universal language and can build a bridge of friendship between different nations, said well-known film producer Han Sanping, who will be the president of the festival jury.

"I believe the festival will allow cooperation and exchange between SCO states to reach a higher stage and will promote mutual learning among civilizations of SCO states," Han said.

Film star Jackie Chan has been honored as the image ambassador for the event.

Slated for June in east China's Qingdao City, the SCO summit this year will be the first since a membership expansion last year. The SCO now includes China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan as full members.

　　

