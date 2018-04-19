LINE

FM spokesperson underlines one-China principle

2018-04-19 Xinhua

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated the one-China principle, urging relevant African countries to join the family of China-Africa friendship and cooperation.

Responding to a question concerning Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's visit to Swaziland, Hua Chunying told a routine press briefing, "There is only one China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory."

Hua said the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government that represents China, which is recognizd by both a United Nations resolution and an overwhelming majority of the world's countries.

She said that Gambia, Sao Tome and Principe have returned to the track of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, which fully indicates that the one-China principle is what people want.

"We sincerely hope that relevant African countries get a clear understanding of the international trend and join the family of China-Africa friendship and cooperation at an early date," she said.

　　

