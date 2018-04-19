LINE

Kim Jong Un meets Song Tao, holds banquet for Chinese troupe

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Jong Un, met Song Tao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Tuesday.

This marks their second rounds of talks during Song's stay in Pyongyang. The two sides exchanged views on major issues of common concern during the meeting.

Song was leading an over 200-member visiting troupe from China for the 31st April Spring International Friendship Festival held in Pyongyang, which runs through April 10-18, to commemorate the DPRK's founding president Kim Il Sung. A closing ceremony for the event was held on Tuesday night.

Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju also held a banquet on Tuesday night for the Chinese art troupe with the participation of senior DPRK officials.

　　

