LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

New viruses found in New York City's house mice: study

1
2018-04-19 09:57Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Some unseen viruses as well as bacteria capable of causing life-threatening human illness were found in New York City's house mice, according to a new study published Tuesday.

The findings are part of the results from a research by the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

The researchers gathered 416 mice from predominantly residential buildings in seven sites across New York City over a period of 13 months to see whether they carry any dangerous germs.

Mice across the city carry numerous dangerous diseases including shigella, salmonella, clostridium difficile and leptospira, which cause fever and gastrointestinal distress in humans, according to the study published by mBio, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

Some of the bacteria were resistant to three common antibiotics, it showed.

In addition, the mice carried 36 types of viruses, most of which had never before been seen in mice.

Estimates of New York City's rat population range from 250,000 to millions.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.