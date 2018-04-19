Former justice official stands trial for bribery

Lu Enguang, a former official of the Ministry of Justice, stood trial Wednesday for charges including giving bribes at the Intermediate People's Court of Anyang City, Henan Province.

Lu was formerly the head of the ministry's political division.

According to the prosecutors' indictment, between 1992 and 2016, Lu allegedly asked state employees to help him join the Communist Party of China via dishonest means, secure an identity as a teacher as well as obtain benefits such as honorary titles, promotions and position transfers.

In return, he offered bribes totaling 12.78 million yuan (about 2 million U.S. dollars) to those employees on multiple occasions.

The indictment also accused Lu of giving bribes worth over 7.97 million yuan between 1996 and 2016 to ease the way for companies under his control in obtaining loans, acquiring underpriced assets, lowering tax payments and evading debt.

The bribes were offered either by Lu himself or by company staff under Lu's instructions.

During the court trial, the prosecutors presented evidence and Lu and his defense counsel examined the evidence. Both sides fully expressed their opinions.

In his final statement, Lu admitted his guilt and expressed repentance.

More than 60 people, including members of Lu's family, attended the trial.

The court ruling will be announced at a later date.