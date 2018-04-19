LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Air purification tower cuts PM2.5 by 15 pct: researcher

1
2018-04-19 09:10Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Testing has shown that 60-meter-tall air purification tower in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, can cut the average PM2.5 density by 15 percent over an area of 10 square kilometers.

Researchers released the test results of the tower's purification capability at a press conference on Tuesday.

On severely polluted days, the tower can purify five million cubic meters of polluted air on a daily basis, according to Cao Junji, researcher with Institute of Earth Environment under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The air purification tower, with a diameter of 10 meters, is a part of a scientific research project led by several organizations including the institute.

A glass enclosure surrounds the base of the tower. The polluted air inside the enclosure is heated by solar energy. The hot air rises and moves freely inside the tower, passing through layers of filters.

The tower was built in 2016 in Xi'an, a city which has long been troubled by heavy air pollution in winter. The tower is still undergoing testing.

The causes of air pollution in China are complicated and it is difficult to work out a universal solution, Cao said, admitting that the purification tower project is a supplementary method and cannot replace the major measures such as controlling pollution at the source.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.