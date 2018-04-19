China expects positive results from U.S.-DPRK summit

China hopes that dialogue between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will be successfully held with positive results, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying Wednesday.

Hua made the remarks on the possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un.

On Tuesday, Trump said that Washington and Pyongyang had already started direct talks at "very high levels." He also said that five sites were currently being weighed up as the venue for a meeting between him and Kim, which is planned for May or early June.

Meanwhile, CIA chief Mike Pompeo has reportedly made a top-secret visit to the DPRK recently as an envoy for Trump.

Hua said China welcomed the direct dialogue between the U.S. side and the DPRK.

"As the saying goes, a good start is half success," Hua said.

China hopes that all parties concerned will continue the dialogue to increase mutual trust and expand consensus, she said.

She called on related parties to push forward the political solution of the peninsula issue following the "dual-track approach," namely to promote denuclearization on the peninsula and establish a peace mechanism.

"In this process, we should take care of the legitimate concerns of all parties and finally form a package solution to fundamentally realize the long-term stability of the peninsula," Hua said.

As a close neighbor of the peninsula, China is firmly committed to advancing the process of peacefully resolving the peninsula issue, according to Hua.

She said China holds a positive and open attitude toward all efforts that are conducive to resolving the peninsula issue through dialogue and consultations. ( China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the peaceful resolution of the peninsula issue, she added.