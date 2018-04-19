LINE

Mainland official calls for peaceful development of cross-Strait relations

2018-04-19

The Chinese mainland's Taiwan affairs chief Wednesday called on people across the Taiwan Strait to work together for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and peaceful reunification of the motherland.

Liu Jieyi, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks while meeting with a Taiwanese delegation led by Hualien County chief Fu Kun-Chi in Beijing.

Efforts should be made to adhere to the "1992 Consensus," which embodies the one-China principle, and resolutely oppose separatist activities advocating "Taiwan independence," Liu noted.

Liu also pledged more measures to boost cross-Strait economic and cultural cooperation and improve the wellbeing of people on both sides.

Fu expressed his gratitude for the help the mainland provided after a devastating earthquake that hit Hualien in early February. He said the county would continue to uphold the "1992 Consensus" and expand cooperation with the mainland.

　　

