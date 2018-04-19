New agency's goal to promote development, peace overseas

Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) launch the China International Development Cooperation Agency on Wednesday. (FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY)

The China International Development Cooperation Agency was launched on Wednesday in Beijing as a "major measure" to maintain world peace and promote common development, a senior official said.

Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, made the statement at the agency's inauguration.

Establishment of the agency is a major decision made by the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping as its core based on the overall development of the Party and State, Yang said.

Yang said the agency's founding is significant and will have long-term effects in advancing the overall design of China's diplomacy and boosting international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The agency, which is affiliated with the State Council, incorporates foreign aid-related missions previously undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce and the Foreign Ministry.

Wang Xiaotao, former deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, was named head of the agency this month.

The agency's main tasks are drafting strategic guidelines, plans and policies for foreign aid, coordinating and providing policy advice on major issues, and drafting plans and evaluating foreign aid tasks.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said in a report delivered at the 19th CPC National Congress in October that China will increase aid to developing countries, especially the least-developed countries.

China has offered assistance to other developing countries without attaching political conditions to the aid, has developed a foreign aid model with Chinese characteristics and has won praise from the international community, Yang said.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told those attending the inauguration ceremony that the agency should uphold the Party's leadership in foreign aid work, enhance strategic planning and overall coordination, improve the ways of unfolding foreign aid and carry out international exchange and cooperation.

The agency also should work on a scientific approach of fulfilling foreign aid missions and boost the effects, he said.