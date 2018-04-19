LINE

Chinese state councilor meets Nepali FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Nepali Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali Wednesday in Beijing, vowing to strengthen interconnectivity between the two countries.

Wang said China and Nepal had reached consensus on the Belt and Road Initiative and would improve interconnectivity in various fields including port, railway, highway, aviation, electric power and telecommunications, so as to build a highly-interconnected network across the Himalayas.

Wang called on the two sides to seize opportunities, cement traditional friendship and maintain high-level exchanges.

Gyawali said the Nepali side firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and appreciates China's help over the years.

Gyawali applauded the idea of building a community with a shared future for humanity, adding Nepal stands ready to join the Belt and Road Initiative, and hopes to promote bilateral comprehensive cooperation up to a higher level.

　　

