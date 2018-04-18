China ready to work with India to expand cooperation: Foreign Ministry

China is ready to work with India to expand their practical cooperation and make new and bigger development in bilateral ties, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

China-India relations have developed positively this year, Hua Chunying said at a routine press briefing, adding that China will work with India to maintain high-level exchanges, expand practical cooperation, and properly manage and control their differences.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will pay a working visit to China and attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the spokesperson said.

Wang will hold talks with Swaraj during her visit, and both sides will exchange views on bilateral ties as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Hua said.

"I believe Swaraj's visit will further enhance mutual political trust between the two countries and promote bilateral strategic cooperative partnership," she said.