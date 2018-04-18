LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China ready to work with India to expand cooperation: Foreign Ministry

1
2018-04-18 23:36Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China is ready to work with India to expand their practical cooperation and make new and bigger development in bilateral ties, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

China-India relations have developed positively this year, Hua Chunying said at a routine press briefing, adding that China will work with India to maintain high-level exchanges, expand practical cooperation, and properly manage and control their differences.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will pay a working visit to China and attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the spokesperson said.

Wang will hold talks with Swaraj during her visit, and both sides will exchange views on bilateral ties as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Hua said.

"I believe Swaraj's visit will further enhance mutual political trust between the two countries and promote bilateral strategic cooperative partnership," she said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.