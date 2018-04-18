Trump confirms CIA chief's meeting with DPRK's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday morning that CIA chief Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in a secret visit to Pyongyang last week.

"Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea (the DPRK) last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed," Trump tweeted.

Trump's words came one day after reports, citing anonymous officials of the White House, revealed Pempeo's top-secret visit as Trump's envoy in recent weeks.

The trip made by Pompeo, who was also Trump's pick for the state secretary to replace Rex Tillerson, was seen as an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks between the leaders of the two countries expected in May or early June.

"Details of Summit are being worked out now," Trump said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump, during his meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said that Washington and Pyongyang have already started direct talks at "very high levels."

Tension on the Korean Peninsula has thawed in recent months. Seoul and Pyongyang have agreed to hold a summit on April 27, the first meeting between the leaders of the two sides in 11 years.