LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Chinese figure skating legendary coach Yao Bin elected to Hall of Fame

1
2018-04-18 17:03Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The retired Chinese figure skating coach Yao Bin was elected to the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame Class of 2018, the nominating chair Lawrence Mondschein announced on Tuesday.

Yao was joined by Olympic champions Shizuka Arakawa (Japan), Viktor Petrenko (Ukraine, Unified Team, Soviet Union), pairs team Elena Valova and Oleg Vasiliev (Soviet Union), two-time world champion ice dance team Irina Moiseeva and Andrei Minenkova (Soviet Union) and choreographer Sandra Bezic (Canada).

"On behalf of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame, we are astonished by the breath of accomplishiments by the Class of 2018, where all figure skating disciplines are represented, " Mondschein said. "This is also the largest class since the first year of elections in 1976."

China's legendary coach Yao was the driving force behind the Chinese pairs powerhouse program for more than 30 years. In the final decade of his career, he coached three teams - at the same time - to World and Olympic medals, including the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games champions Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo. His teams earned five Olympic medals, six World Champs medals and seven Grand Prix Final titles.

"It's a great honor not only for me, but also for our country," said Yao, who had retired from coaching last year.

"I was the first generation of pairs figure skaters in China. We caught up with the good times. Figure skating is not only competitive sport, but also a combination with culture and art. I do feel the credit should go to all the skaters, coaches and other working staff in our team," the 61-year-old added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.