Chinese firm wins Cutting Edge Award for Internet endpoint security

China's leading Internet security company, 360 Enterprise Security Group (360 ESG), Tuesday was honored with the Cutting Edge Award for its outstanding achievements in Internet endpoint security at an annual global information security conference.

It's the first time that 360 ESG has grabbed the award in the world security industry with its next-generation product, Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), which can work seamlessly with other security infrastructure of enterprises to form an effective protection and defense system.

The Cutting Edge Award is part of the prestigious annual Infosec Awards 2018 announced by the world renowned Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) to commend a total of 13 anti-virus and Internet security firms for the category of endpoint security, such as Kaspersky Lab, a famous Russian computer security firm, and Comodo Group, a U.S. cyber security company.

CDM Marketing Director Sarah Brandow, who presented the Cutting Edge Award trophy to 360 ESG President Wu Yunkun at the 2018 RSA Conference, said the Infosec Awards 2018 honored 200 winners from about 500 finalists that emerged from 3,000 highly competitive candidate firms and vendors from across the world for their innovative and state-of-the-art security products and services.

"I'm really glad to see more Chinese security companies are at the conference and really excited for the future of cybersecurity on a global scale," said Brandow, adding that the CDM "recognized what 360 ESG has done for cybersecurity."

"Guided with the intelligence of big data threats, the EDR system is capable of breaking a complex, high-level threat security response into a series of proactive process such as location, assessment, response and fixing, thus providing a reliable solution to high-level threat issues," Wu said.

Zhang Cong, 360 ESG deputy president who heads the EDR program, said the company's data-driven security product can lock down endpoint threats via its latest security clues in the shortest period of time and make an in-depth analysis of the threat to the endpoint victims through real time data and historical terminal information, which will help detect the flaws in local network terminals and trigger a corresponding reaction through an automated response mechanism.

The annual five-day 2018 RSA Conference, which focuses on global information security and cybersecurity, attracted more than 40,000 representatives from over 500 information security companies and vendors across the globe, including 360 ESG and some other Chinese security product and service providers. It opened Monday.