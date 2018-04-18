22 officials at provincial level and above punished in Q1

Discipline inspection and supervisory agencies across China punished around 96,000 officials in the first quarter of this year, including 22 at the provincial and ministerial level and above, it was announced Wednesday.

In addition to the 22 officials, more than 680 officials at the prefecture level and more than 4,500 at the county level were punished, according to figures from the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the national supervisory commission.