UK's Prince Harry to hand out prizes at London Marathon

The UK's Prince Harry will hand out prizes to the winners of this Sunday's London Marathon, organizers announced today.

Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, will start the mass event at 10:00 by pushing a button at Windsor Castle, and a few hours later, Prince Harry will make presentations to the winners in the elite men's, elite women's, wheelchair and World Para Athletics Marathon World Cup races.

Prince Harry, who serves as Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, will also meet a selection of London Marathon volunteers and members of St. John Ambulance who provide their services to the race every year.