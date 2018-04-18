LINE

5-year-old trapped in well dies despite 14-hour rescue efforts

A 5-year-old boy died on Wednesday morning after falling into an open dry well despite 14 hours of rescue efforts, bjnews reported on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at about 4 pm Tuesday in a village in Anqiu, Weifang city, East China's Shandong province. The boy accidentally fell into a 180-meter-deep (590 feet) dry well and got stuck at around 6-meter deep.

The well is a newly built one and there were no warning signs.

The rescuers first tried to save the boy by lowering a rope, but they encountered some difficulties due to the narrow mouth of the well whose diameter was 30 centimeters, and then they turned to excavator for the rest of the work.

The boy was pulled out of the well at 6:40 pm after 14-hour of rescue operation, and taken to the local hospital, but he showed no signs of life at 7:45 am Wednesday morning despite the efforts.

 

　　

