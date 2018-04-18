NBA China Games 2018 to feature Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers

LINE

The NBA announced Tuesday that the NBA China Games 2018 will feature two preseason games between the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Mavericks and 76ers will both play in China for the first time when they meet on Friday, Oct. 5 in Shanghai at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, followed by a rematch on Monday, Oct. 8 in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen Universiade Center.

"These games will not only bring the excitement of NBA action directly to our passionate Chinese fans, but also provide our teams and players an opportunity to experience the rich culture and history of the country," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

"The Mavericks and 76ers will be able to encounter firsthand the incredible support of our Chinese fans and bond with one another through projects and events in the local community," Silver added.

The 76ers are led by a young core of players featuring All-Star center Joel Embiid and Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons. Philadelphia's talented roster also includes 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

The Mavericks' roster currently features 13-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki, 2015 NBA Champion Harrison Barnes and standout rookie Dennis Smith Jr.

The 76ers are now competing in the playoffs while Dallas were eliminated.

　　

