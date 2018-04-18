Russia holds large-scale exercises on Kuril Islands

More than 2,500 servicemen of Russia's Eastern Military District (EMD) are taking part in large-scale tactical exercises on the Kuril Islands, the press service of the district said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the practical part of the exercises, the simulated enemy will be fired at by servicemen from motorized rifle, tank and artillery units with the support of army helicopters and Pacific Fleet forces, according to the statement.

About 800 units of equipment are involved in the exercises, including T-72B tanks, artillery guns, Mi-8AMTSh assault transport helicopters, three warships of the Pacific Fleet.

The EMD is one of the four operational strategic commands of the Russian Armed Forces. Headquartered in the Far East city of Khabarovsk, the EMD is in charge of all military affairs in the Zabaikalsky Krai and Far East region.