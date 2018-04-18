LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Russia holds large-scale exercises on Kuril Islands

1
2018-04-18 14:40Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

More than 2,500 servicemen of Russia's Eastern Military District (EMD) are taking part in large-scale tactical exercises on the Kuril Islands, the press service of the district said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the practical part of the exercises, the simulated enemy will be fired at by servicemen from motorized rifle, tank and artillery units with the support of army helicopters and Pacific Fleet forces, according to the statement.

About 800 units of equipment are involved in the exercises, including T-72B tanks, artillery guns, Mi-8AMTSh assault transport helicopters, three warships of the Pacific Fleet.

The EMD is one of the four operational strategic commands of the Russian Armed Forces. Headquartered in the Far East city of Khabarovsk, the EMD is in charge of all military affairs in the Zabaikalsky Krai and Far East region.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.