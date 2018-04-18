LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Boy rescued from well dies in east China

1
2018-04-18 14:27Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A five-year-old boy who was rescued from a village well in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday died hours later while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The boy was playing near his home in Yaogou Village, in the city of Anqiu, when he accidentally fell into a 100-meter-deep well on Tuesday afternoon. He was stuck around six meters underground, according to a local official.

More than 50 people and a dozen excavators worked to rescue the child from the narrow well.

After 14 hours, he was freed and taken to a nearby hospital.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.