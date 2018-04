China is holding a live-fire drill in the Taiwan Strait, the first of its kind since 2016.

A statement from the Fujian Province maritime safety administration says the drill is taking place from 8 a.m. local time until midnight.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office Director Liu Jieyi says the drill aims to "safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The drill comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy in the South China Sea last week.