Chinese drug authority urges medicinal liquor brand to answer public concerns

The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has urged Hongmao Pharmaceuticals, which makes Chinese medicinal liquor, to offer clarification over accusations that their product is "poisonous."

The CFDA released a statement on its official website on Monday, responding to public concerns over the safety of the product.

In the statement, the CFDA urged Hongmao to explain the punitive measures made by local regulators over the false advertising of its products in the past five years as well as the safety and effectiveness of the medicine.

According to the statement, 137 cases of adverse reactions caused by the liquor have been recorded by CDFA from 2004 to 2017.

In the statement, Hongmao medicinal liquor was categorized as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug by the CFDA in 2003. As such, consumers were supposed to follow the directions and understand the side effects of an OTC pharmaceutical product.

Meanwhile, the CFDA explained that the medicinal liquor was registered by the Inner Mongolia Hongmao Pharmaceutical Corporation in 1992 and was then registered by the local drug administration in 2002. Since then, the drug was standardized, containing 67 kinds of medicines.

In response to public concern, the CFDA required the local drug administration to further strengthen the supervision of the company to ensure that it fulfills its duty, said the statement.

The company should list the ingredients in the medicine when advertising the product and should never exaggerate the effects of the product, which has misled customers, said the statement.

The case of a Guangzhou-based doctor, who was detained for calling the Hongmao medicinal liquor "poison," raised wide concern on Chinese social media over the local authorities' abuse of power and the product's exaggerated advertising. The case has been handed over to the local prosecution organ for further investigation.