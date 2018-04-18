LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Russian PM vows to protect economy from impact of Western sanctions

1
2018-04-18 10:31Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Russian Prime Ministry Dmitry Medevdev said Tuesday that the Russian economy is facing urgent challenges and that it is necessary to keep the economy from being negatively impacted by a new round of Western sanctions.

Despite the currently positive economic growth, many urgent tasks have remained to be resolved, especially given the situation connected with another round of anti-Russian sanctions, such as pressure measures taken against Russian companies, Medvedev said at a meeting with members of the board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"It is obvious that we must not allow the good sprouts of our economy to fall under the negative effects of sanctions ... We are well aware that these are illegitimate ways of resolving political problem with economic means," Medvedev said.

He added that unfair competition is "simply unacceptable" in the legal sense, which does not only put pressure on Russian companies operating domestically but also on foreign markets.

The prime minister again stressed that Russia will support the companies on the sanctions list.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury announced it had imposed new sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and entities, including seven business leaders and 17 senior officials, for their alleged "malign activities" around the world.

In response, Medvedev said Moscow is mulling countermeasures possibly targeting U.S. securities and businesses while working out proposals on providing support to companies affected by the sanctions, including those in the metals, energy and defense sectors.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.